This week, RadioMuse are taking you to Toulouse south of France. We can find there a very eclectic music scene full of artists in almost every kind of music styles.
Throughout this program we will present some artists and bands selected by the young recording label L’Ambassade Records, on the occasion of the release of its second compilation “L’Ambassade l’aime Pop”.
So from now, just follow the infamous François Berchenko from Campus FM Toulouse and take a ride with him through the actual Toulouse pop scene with among others, the sensual , the sensitive Jokari, the elegant Vermeil Solarium, the smart Jeffers Waldo and the incredible VGK!
Listen to the replay :
https://radiomuse.eu/broadcast/radiomuse-08